Anti-Semitic symbols appear again in Ballard Park
Police are investigating the appearance of a swastika and other racist and anti-Semitic graffiti near the stage in Ballard Park. Officials said the graffiti was discovered late Tuesday and that the police department has already begun an investigation into the matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|39 min
|Notintheno
|468
|Dennis and Shirley Beulah Watson
|Jun 11
|Intheknow
|2
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|Man found guilty of manslaughter in Danbury sho...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield
|May 30
|VictorOrians
|1
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May '17
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC