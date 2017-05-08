WestConn Professor's Work On Animal P...

WestConn Professor's Work On Animal Physiology With Students Earns Honors

Her research into how animal adapt to changes in the environment has earned a top honor for a Newtown woman who is a professor at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury. Michelle Monette, assistant professor of animal physiology in the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences, is the recipient of the Board of Regents 2017 Research Award for Western Connecticut State University.

