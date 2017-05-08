WestConn Professor's Work On Animal Physiology With Students Earns Honors
Her research into how animal adapt to changes in the environment has earned a top honor for a Newtown woman who is a professor at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury. Michelle Monette, assistant professor of animal physiology in the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences, is the recipient of the Board of Regents 2017 Research Award for Western Connecticut State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|8 hr
|BPT
|1
|Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08)
|May 2
|Diversity Dude
|8
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|May 1
|Hahaha
|425
|Former Redding Highway Superintendent Arrested (Sep '11)
|Apr 27
|Penis
|2
|Redding should worry about not joining health d... (Apr '09)
|Apr 27
|Honey dope
|4
|19-year-old charged after vandalism (Jan '09)
|Apr 24
|Pattif2064
|28
|Review: Community Action Committee
|Apr 23
|Al Gorbal Warming
|3
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC