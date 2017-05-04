Way Back When... 1777
A walking tour group pauses at the Minute Man Monument on Sunday to learn about the local militia who fought British invaders during the Battle of Compo in April 1777. A walking tour group pauses at the Minute Man Monument on Sunday to learn about the local militia who fought British invaders during the Battle of Compo in April 1777.
