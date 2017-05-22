Volunteers join annual Candlewood Lake cleanup
Elliott Russo, left, and Ken Hall, from the New Fairfield Public Works, empty a garbage can into a loader during the Marsicano & Cioffi Memorial Candlewood Lake Clean Up on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at the New Fairfield Town Park in New Fairfield, Conn. less Elliott Russo, left, and Ken Hall, from the New Fairfield Public Works, empty a garbage can into a loader during the Marsicano & Cioffi Memorial Candlewood Lake Clean Up on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at the New ... more Mark Howarth, from the Candlewood Lake Authority, brings in a load of garbage collected during the Marsicano & Cioffi Memorial Candlewood Lake Clean Up on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at the New Fairfield Town Park in New Fairfield, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Sat
|HAHAHA
|432
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08)
|May 2
|Diversity Dude
|8
|Former Redding Highway Superintendent Arrested (Sep '11)
|Apr 27
|Penis
|2
|Redding should worry about not joining health d... (Apr '09)
|Apr 27
|Honey dope
|4
|19-year-old charged after vandalism (Jan '09)
|Apr 24
|Pattif2064
|28
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC