Union Savings Bank unveils renovated Bethel branch
Union Savings Bank celebrated the renovation of its Bethel, Conn., branch on Grassy Plains Road on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Pictured, left to right, are: Richard Mark, branch manager; Matt Knickerbocker, Bethel first selectman; Cynthia Markle, president and CEO; Paul Bruce, CFO; and Jeff Levine, chairman of the board of trustees.
