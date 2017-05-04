Two Danbury Women Aiming For Med Scho...

Two Danbury Women Aiming For Med School Earn Top Academic Award At WestConn

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Wilton Daily Voice

Two Danbury students who both hope to attend medical school have been chosen as winners of this year's Henry Barnard Distinguished Student Award at Western Connecticut State University. Seniors Evelin Garcia and Madiha Khan, both the children of immigrants, were chosen for their determination, demonstrated leadership, academic success and contributions to the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08) May 2 Diversity Dude 8
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) May 1 Hahaha 425
News Former Redding Highway Superintendent Arrested (Sep '11) Apr 27 Penis 2
News Redding should worry about not joining health d... (Apr '09) Apr 27 Honey dope 4
News 19-year-old charged after vandalism (Jan '09) Apr 24 Pattif2064 28
Review: Community Action Committee Apr 23 Al Gorbal Warming 3
News Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13) Apr 17 Big bubba 10
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,619 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC