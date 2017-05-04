Two Danbury Women Aiming For Med School Earn Top Academic Award At WestConn
Two Danbury students who both hope to attend medical school have been chosen as winners of this year's Henry Barnard Distinguished Student Award at Western Connecticut State University. Seniors Evelin Garcia and Madiha Khan, both the children of immigrants, were chosen for their determination, demonstrated leadership, academic success and contributions to the community.
