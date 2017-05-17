Teresa Giudice Faces Cheating Scandal...

Teresa Giudice Faces Cheating Scandal: Is 'RHONJ' Having An Affair Behind Joe's Back?

Teresa Giudice and the cast are currently in production on the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and when the show returns, fans may be shocked to learn of a cheating scandal. According to a new report, Teresa Giudice was recently confronted by her longtime co-star, Kim DePaola, who accused the mother of four of spending time with a mystery man behind the back of her husband, Joe Giudice, who is currently serving time in prison.

