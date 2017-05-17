Teresa Giudice Faces Cheating Scandal: Is 'RHONJ' Having An Affair Behind Joe's Back?
Teresa Giudice and the cast are currently in production on the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and when the show returns, fans may be shocked to learn of a cheating scandal. According to a new report, Teresa Giudice was recently confronted by her longtime co-star, Kim DePaola, who accused the mother of four of spending time with a mystery man behind the back of her husband, Joe Giudice, who is currently serving time in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|May 15
|AHAHAHAHAH
|429
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08)
|May 2
|Diversity Dude
|8
|Former Redding Highway Superintendent Arrested (Sep '11)
|Apr 27
|Penis
|2
|Redding should worry about not joining health d... (Apr '09)
|Apr 27
|Honey dope
|4
|19-year-old charged after vandalism (Jan '09)
|Apr 24
|Pattif2064
|28
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC