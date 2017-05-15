Swapping old bulbs for light-emitting diodes in Danbury

The city is offering Danbury households up to five high-efficiency LED bulbs in exchange for five traditional light bulbs during a special offer May 20 at City Hall. The deal is a good one because bulbs using light-emitting diodes are 80 percent more energy-efficient than traditional incandescent light bulbs; an LED bulb can provide light for 50,000 hours, according to the industry.

