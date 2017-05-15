Swapping old bulbs for light-emitting...

Swapping old bulbs for light-emitting diodes in Danbury

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

The city is offering Danbury households up to five high-efficiency LED bulbs in exchange for five traditional light bulbs during a special offer May 20 at City Hall. The deal is a good one because bulbs using light-emitting diodes are 80 percent more energy-efficient than traditional incandescent light bulbs; an LED bulb can provide light for 50,000 hours, according to the industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) 10 hr AHAHAHAHAH 429
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May 9 Wally 43
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May 8 America Gentleman... 2
News Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08) May 2 Diversity Dude 8
News Former Redding Highway Superintendent Arrested (Sep '11) Apr 27 Penis 2
News Redding should worry about not joining health d... (Apr '09) Apr 27 Honey dope 4
News 19-year-old charged after vandalism (Jan '09) Apr 24 Pattif2064 28
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,516 • Total comments across all topics: 281,047,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC