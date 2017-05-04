Spin Doctors headline - Brews & BBQ' ...

Spin Doctors headline - Brews & BBQ' festival at Danbury's

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Brews & BBQ returns to Ives Concert Park in Danbury and Chris Barron , of the Spin Doctors, said he's looking forward to sampling a beer or two, as well as some barbecue, when the rock band finishes its show. "I do like beer and I do like barbecue," the frontman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... 2 hr BPT 1
News Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08) May 2 Diversity Dude 8
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) May 1 Hahaha 425
News Former Redding Highway Superintendent Arrested (Sep '11) Apr 27 Penis 2
News Redding should worry about not joining health d... (Apr '09) Apr 27 Honey dope 4
News 19-year-old charged after vandalism (Jan '09) Apr 24 Pattif2064 28
Review: Community Action Committee Apr 23 Al Gorbal Warming 3
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,796 • Total comments across all topics: 280,864,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC