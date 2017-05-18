Sen. Murphy hosts - Fight Back' against Trump event in...
Activists will hear from U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy via livestream in Hat City Sunday afternoon about resisting President Trump's administration. For a Fight Back CT organizing event, folks will hear from Murphy, who will speak in his hometown of Cheshire, about resisting Trumps agenda and planning future resistance events, according to the senator's campaign website.
