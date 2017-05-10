School officials warn of possible risks from "Blue Whale"
School administrators in several Danbury-area districts have sent letters to parents warning about a potentially dangerous social media campaign that is said to encourage a series of increasingly risky behaviors, culminating in a challenge to commit suicide. The "Blue Whale Challenge" has received worldwide attention, but how it got started and spread and whether it is as pervasive as media attention suggests is open to question.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|3 hr
|HAHAHAHA
|427
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|Tue
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|Mon
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08)
|May 2
|Diversity Dude
|8
|Former Redding Highway Superintendent Arrested (Sep '11)
|Apr 27
|Penis
|2
|Redding should worry about not joining health d... (Apr '09)
|Apr 27
|Honey dope
|4
|19-year-old charged after vandalism (Jan '09)
|Apr 24
|Pattif2064
|28
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC