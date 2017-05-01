Rocket Science: Danbury Educator Hono...

Rocket Science: Danbury Educator Honored For Raising The Bar On STEM

12 hrs ago Read more: The Danbury Daily Voice

In the eight years since stepping into his role as the head of STEM curriculum for the Danbury schools, Harry Rosvally has made it his mission to create programs that support teachers and encourage students to explore all that science has to offer - from designing inventions to researching complex science theories. As a result of his dedication, Rosvally has been named this year's recipient of the Connecticut Science Educator Fellow Award from the Connecticut Science Teachers Association.

Danbury, CT

