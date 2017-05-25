Ridgefield Playhouse director named citizen of the year

Allison Stockel , executive director of the Ridgefield Playhouse, has been named Citizen of the Year by the Rotary Club of Ridgefield . Stockel, who volunteered as the director for more than 12 years, is a member of the Leader Advisory Board of the Women 's Center of Danbury , a host parent for Ridgefield A Better chance, an Incorporator at Lounsbury House and delivers food for Hillside Food Outreach.

