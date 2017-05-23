Pour Me Coffee & Wine Cafe About To Welcome All To Downtown Danbury
The new concept eatery Pour Me Coffee & Wine Cafe will literally "welcome" everyone as it holds its soft opening this weekend at 274 Main St. in Danbury. "Pour Me Coffee & Wine Cafe will provide best-ingredient food and drink to fuel and fortify people to do their good in the world," said Andrea Gartner, former executive director of CityCenter Danbury.
