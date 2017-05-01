Police: Statute of limitations means no charges in Choate abuse
Jaime Rivera in May 2009, after he was appointed assistant principal at Newtown High School in Newtown, Conn. Rivera, a Spanish teacher at the prestigious Choate Rosemary Hall boarding school was fired amid sexual assault allegations by two students in 1999 was able to continue his education career for the next 18 years at several other schools that weren't notified of the allegations, according to a new report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08)
|22 hr
|Diversity Dude
|8
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Mon
|Hahaha
|425
|Former Redding Highway Superintendent Arrested (Sep '11)
|Apr 27
|Penis
|2
|Redding should worry about not joining health d... (Apr '09)
|Apr 27
|Honey dope
|4
|19-year-old charged after vandalism (Jan '09)
|Apr 24
|Pattif2064
|28
|Review: Community Action Committee
|Apr 23
|Al Gorbal Warming
|3
|Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13)
|Apr 17
|Big bubba
|10
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC