Police: Danbury man found with two pounds of pot

A man who police say was dealing drugs out of his home in the city's downtown was taken into custody this week after investigators found more than two pounds of marijuana. Police said Michael Wright , 41, of Prince Street, was arrested on a number of charges including posession of a controlled substance with an intent to sell was taken into custody last week with the assistance of the regional SWAT team and federal law enforcement officials.

