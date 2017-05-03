Parrilla, Felix capture bouts
Team New England boxers Felix Parrilla, a 114-pounder from New Haven, Conn, and Fernely Felix, a super heavyweight from Danbury, Conn., won their first-round bouts at the National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions at the Cajundome on Tuesday night. Parrilla pounded his way to a 4-1 decision victory over Adel Mason of Cleveland, while Felix earned a hard-fought 3-2 split decision over Ikechukqu Duru from Knoxville, Tenn.
