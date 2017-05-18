Pair Busted On Charges Of Selling Drugs In Danbury Condo Parking Lot
A Waterbury man and a Bridgeport man were charged with selling heroin to a Danbury man in the parking lot of a condo complex in Danbury on Monday, according to police. Members of the Danbury Police Department's Special Investigations Division, along with a federal law enforcement official, were conducting surveillance of the Brookside Condominium complex on Monday afternoon after receiving reports of drug sales going on in the parking lot.
