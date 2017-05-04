Opioid crisis puts pressure on Connecticut's child welfare...
As the opioid crisis worsens in Connecticut, state agencies are coping not just with growing demand for treatment programs but also with added pressure on the child welfare system as children of addicts are put into foster care. In less than a year, the foster care caseload increased by 12 percent in the region that includes Danbury, Waterbury and Torrington, according to the Department of Children and Families .
