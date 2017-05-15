Newtown police searching for missing woman
Lt. Aaron Bahamonde , a spokesman for the department, said Monday that Jessica Guay , 36, of Alpine Drive has been reported missing since last Thursday when she left to pick something up at the local drug store but never returned. Guay was reported missing by both her boyfriend and her parents, Bahamonde said.
