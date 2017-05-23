Newborn Baby Found Behind Main Street Store In Danbury
A newborn baby boy was found wrapped in women's clothing behind a Main Street grocery store in Danbury, police said. The case began at 11:38 p.m. Sunday when the Danbury Police Department received a 911 phone call from someone saying they had found a baby near the Polla Supermarket at 399 Main St. Patrol officers arrived and were directed by the caller to the rear of the Zaytuna Grocery Store next door at 397 Main St., police said.
