Meeting in Danbury to discuss improvements to Richter House
The annual meeting will discuss plans to continue a multi-year project to restore and improve several aspects of the city's arts and sports facility. The Friends have recommended the surface restoration of the Richter tennis courts as their next project and bids are now being requested.
