Linde, Praxair reach agreement on det...

Linde, Praxair reach agreement on details of merger

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair , German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations. Linde Group logo is seen at a company building in Munich-Pullach, Germany August 16, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) May 20 HAHAHA 432
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May 9 Wally 43
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May 8 America Gentleman... 2
News Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08) May 2 Diversity Dude 8
News Former Redding Highway Superintendent Arrested (Sep '11) Apr 27 Penis 2
News Redding should worry about not joining health d... (Apr '09) Apr 27 Honey dope 4
News 19-year-old charged after vandalism (Jan '09) Apr '17 Pattif2064 28
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,291,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC