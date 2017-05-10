Linde CEO sees new company after Praxair merger based in Ireland
May 10 The new company formed from the planned $70 billion merger of Linde and Praxair will likely be based in Ireland with a tax domicile in Britain, its chief executive told shareholders on Wednesday. "The new holding company should be a PLC under Irish law," Aldo Belloni said at the annual shareholder meeting of German industrial gases group Linde.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Intheno
|426
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|Tue
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|Mon
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08)
|May 2
|Diversity Dude
|8
|Former Redding Highway Superintendent Arrested (Sep '11)
|Apr 27
|Penis
|2
|Redding should worry about not joining health d... (Apr '09)
|Apr 27
|Honey dope
|4
|19-year-old charged after vandalism (Jan '09)
|Apr 24
|Pattif2064
|28
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC