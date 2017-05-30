Jury Finds Bridgeport Man Guilty Of Manslaughter In Danbury Shooting
A Bridgeport man accused of killing a man outside a Danbury nightclub in 2014 was found not guilty of murder, but was found guilty of manslaughter charges, according to the News Times. Garfield Sanderson had been arrested in connection with the May 3, 2014 killing of Jeliel Kingston of Bridgeport after a fight at the Mambo Cafe on Elm Street in Danbury, police said.
