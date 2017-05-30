Jury Finds Bridgeport Man Guilty Of M...

Jury Finds Bridgeport Man Guilty Of Manslaughter In Danbury Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: The Danbury Daily Voice

A Bridgeport man accused of killing a man outside a Danbury nightclub in 2014 was found not guilty of murder, but was found guilty of manslaughter charges, according to the News Times. Garfield Sanderson had been arrested in connection with the May 3, 2014 killing of Jeliel Kingston of Bridgeport after a fight at the Mambo Cafe on Elm Street in Danbury, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man found guilty of manslaughter in Danbury sho... May 30 Elise R Gingerich 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield May 30 VictorOrians 1
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) May 29 HAHAHAHAHA 437
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May 9 Wally 43
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May 8 America Gentleman... 2
News Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08) May 2 Diversity Dude 8
News Former Redding Highway Superintendent Arrested (Sep '11) Apr '17 Penis 2
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. Recession
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,761 • Total comments across all topics: 281,459,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC