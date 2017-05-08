Images of a cleaner Danbury after citywide volunteer effort
Among the groups of volunteers who spent Saturday ridding the city of trash was a crew of urban enthusiasts who are promoting the downtown as a destination for commerce and community. The Get Downtown Danbury group volunteered during Clean City Danbury Day on Saturday to clean debris from the Still River.
