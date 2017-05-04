Heavy Rain, Storms Follow Sunny Thursday Ahead Of Wet Weekend In Danbury
Enjoy the sunny weather while you can on Thursday, because Fairfield County is expected to see heavy rain and thunderstorms Friday ahead of a wet weekend. Thursday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 60, according to the National Weather Service.
