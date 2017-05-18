Hearst meet-up group screens - Shot!' in Danbury
The Hearst Movie & A Martini group is screening a new documentary, "Shot!," about photographer Mick Rock, whose 1970s era subjects included David Bowie, left, Iggy Pop and Lou Reed. The Hearst Movie & A Martini group is screening a new documentary, "Shot!," about photographer Mick Rock, whose 1970s era subjects included David Bowie, left, Iggy Pop and Lou Reed.
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Thu
|andtheystink
|430
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08)
|May 2
|Diversity Dude
|8
|Former Redding Highway Superintendent Arrested (Sep '11)
|Apr 27
|Penis
|2
|Redding should worry about not joining health d... (Apr '09)
|Apr 27
|Honey dope
|4
|19-year-old charged after vandalism (Jan '09)
|Apr 24
|Pattif2064
|28
