Groups march in Danbury for immigrants' rights
Angelica Idrovo, of Danbury, with Connecticut Students for a Dream, leads chants during a march down Main Street to Kennedy Park Tuesday, May 1, 2017. Danbury joins a nationwide day of action, demanding dignity and respect for immigrants, workers, and students called NO HATE IN HAT CITY: March for Immigrant Rights and Worker Rights less Angelica Idrovo, of Danbury, with Connecticut Students for a Dream, leads chants during a march down Main Street to Kennedy Park Tuesday, May 1, 2017.
