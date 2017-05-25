Fly The Flag: Danbury Installs New Flagpole Downtown
Just in time for Memorial Day, the city of Danbury has installed a new flagpole and a giant flag in the center of downtown. The installation was completed Wednesday on the boulevard at Main Street and West Street, across from the Danbury Public Library.
