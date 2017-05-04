Engagement: Hyde-Kobrin
Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Kopko Jr., of Danbury, and Wayne Hyde , of Danbury, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Katy Hyde , to Gregg Kobrin , the son of Mr. & Mrs. Paul Kobrin , of Wallingford. Gregg is a 1998 graduate of Sheehan High School and a 2002 graduate of the University of UConn .
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
