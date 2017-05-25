Elderly Bethel Woman Killed In Head-On Crash Near School In Danbury
An 85-year-old Bethel woman was killed in crash near a Danbury elementary school on Thursday afternoon, police said. The crash near at 130 Shelter Rock Road, near Shelter Rock Elementary School, was reported at 12:42 p.m. Thursday, police said.
