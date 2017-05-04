Danbury Traffic Alert: Kenosia Avenue Bridge Repair Work Begins Monday

Repair work on the Kenosia Avenue Bridge, over the Still River near Kenosia Lake, is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 8. The concrete sides of the bridge and edges of the deck on both sides of the Kenosia Avenue Bridge have deteriorated and need to be replaced. Danbury will reduce the travel lane width over the bridge to one 14-foot-wide lane to allow traffic to alternately pass in both directions.

