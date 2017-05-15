Danbury student takes first in statew...

Danbury student takes first in statewide MLK essay contest

19 hrs ago Read more: The Danbury Daily Voice

A sixth-grader from Danbury's Broadview Middle School took home first place in the statewide Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay Contest. The essay was assigned to Caroline D'Angelo and her classmates by sixth-grade social studies teacher Lynne Classey.

