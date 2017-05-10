Danbury Student Heads From WestConn T...

Danbury Student Heads From WestConn To Estonia With Fulbright Scholarship

Danbury native Allison Vas loves to travel, and now she is looking forward to spending nine months in Europe on a Fulbright Scholarship. Vas, an elementary education major with a concentration in English at Western Connecticut State University, won the assignment of teaching English at a primary school in Estonia starting in September.

