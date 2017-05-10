Danbury Student Heads From WestConn To Estonia With Fulbright Scholarship
Danbury native Allison Vas loves to travel, and now she is looking forward to spending nine months in Europe on a Fulbright Scholarship. Vas, an elementary education major with a concentration in English at Western Connecticut State University, won the assignment of teaching English at a primary school in Estonia starting in September.
