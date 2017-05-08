Danbury Schools Warn Parents Of Dange...

Danbury Schools Warn Parents Of Dangers In 'Blue Whale Challenge'

Read more: The Danbury Daily Voice

Danbury School Superintendent Sal Pascarella is warning parents to keep an eye out for the "Blue Whale Challenge," a potentially dangerous social media phenomenon that is making its way from Europe to the U.S. The Blue Whale Challenge is an online game in which participants are purportedly assigned a curator who provides various acts of self-harm to be committed over the course of 50 days. The challenges range from cutting to sitting on the edge of a roof.

