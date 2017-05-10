Danbury prosecutors aim to discredit PTSD defense
Prosecutors attempted to discredit Garfield Sanderson 's claims on Thursday that he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder when he shot and killed Jeiel Kingston outside a White Street nightclub. Sanderson has claimed self-defense, noting in previous testimony that he saw Kingston reaching for an "inch of silver" in his waistband before he opened fire himself.
