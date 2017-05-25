Danbury police release new details as...

Danbury police release new details as they search for abandoned

Danbury Police are searching for the mother of an abandoned baby found behind Zaytuna Grocery Store at 397 Main Street in Danbury this weekend. The was found in the back of the store amid the air conditioning units near the store's rear door.

