Danbury off-track betting takes another step forward
A proposal to locate an off-track-betting facility in a downtown restaurant has taken another step forward after the city Zoning Commission gave its approval. The zoning approval on Tuesday night means the application for an OTB parlor at Two Steps Downtown Grille on Ives Street would go to the City Council for approval.
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|8 hr
|HAHAHAHA
|427
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|Tue
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|Mon
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08)
|May 2
|Diversity Dude
|8
|Former Redding Highway Superintendent Arrested (Sep '11)
|Apr 27
|Penis
|2
|Redding should worry about not joining health d... (Apr '09)
|Apr 27
|Honey dope
|4
|19-year-old charged after vandalism (Jan '09)
|Apr 24
|Pattif2064
|28
