Danbury Man Charged With Killing Dog During Domestic Disturbance
A 39-year-old Danbury man was arrested after killing a small dog during a domestic disturbance Thursday night, police said. The man, identified as Wesley Texeira DeSouza, had returned to his residence on Osborne Street and got into a physical altercation with his spouse at about 8:18 p.m., Danbury police said.
