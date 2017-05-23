Danbury man accused of passing bad check
A Danbury man is facing charges after he allegedly purchased a car from a Wilton resident with a bad check, police said. In November, Raul Alfonso Lemus Soc purchased a 1989 Ford Econoliner off a town resident with a $3,000 check, which that later bounced at the bank, police said.
