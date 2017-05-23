Danbury girls crowned FCIAC outdoor track champions

Alexandra Chakar, Danbury High School, competes in the 800 meter run during the girls FCIAC track championships on Wednesday afternoon, May 24, 2017, at Danbury High School, in Danbury, Conn. Alexandra Chakar, Danbury High School, competes in the 800 meter run during the girls FCIAC track championships on Wednesday afternoon, May 24, 2017, at Danbury High School, in Danbury, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.