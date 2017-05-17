Danbury Farmers Market Growing, Movin...

Danbury Farmers Market Growing, Moving To New Location

When the Danbury Farmers Market opens for a new season on Saturday, June 24, it will be at a new location. After several successful years in Kennedy Park, the farmers market will move to the CityCenter Green because it needs more space.

