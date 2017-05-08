Danbury Detective Will Be Added To Memorial For Line-Of-Duty Death
A Danbury police detective who died as a result of line-of-duty-related injuries will he honored this month as his name is added to the Connecticut Police Chiefs Law Enforcement Memorial. Danbury Police Detective William E. Hull Sr. suffered from injuries due to smoke inhalation after coming to the aid of a resident at a house fire in 1986, and he died nearly 30 years later as a direct result of those injuries, police said.
