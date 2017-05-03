AFC Urgent Care, Aspen Dental Joining Lineup By Texas Roadhouse In Danbury
Two buildings are nearly finished on Newtown Road in Danbury as the former site of a car dealership is transformed into a steak restaurant and medical offices. It will be the third Urgent Care in Danbury run by American Family Care, the nation's leading provider of urgent care.
