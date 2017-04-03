Video Goes Viral Of Arrest Of Man In ...

Video Goes Viral Of Arrest Of Man In Danbury By ICE Agents

Read more: The Danbury Daily Voice

A video showing the arrest of a man in Danbury by federal ICE agents last week has gone viral on the Facebook page of the Tribuna newspaper . The video, shot from a passing car, shows the man on the ground with two agents from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement patting him down as he was taken into custody outside the Old Oak Restaurant Bar & Grill on Liberty Street on March 27. Tribuna also posted a statement from ICE on the arrest, saying Paida, a citizen of Ecuador, "was considered an ICE fugitive at the time of his arrest for failing to voluntarily leave the United States as ordered by a federal immigration judge in 2013.

