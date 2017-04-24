Trump confidant Manafort facing disbarment complaint in Conn.

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's campaign manager, before the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 17, 2016. A shell company created by Manafort the day he resigned as Trump's campaign manager received $13 million in loans from two businesses with ties to Trump, which appear to be part of an effort by Manafort to stave off a personal financial crisis.

