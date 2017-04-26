This day in history, April 26, 2017

On April 26, 1777, according to a widely accepted account from the American Revolutionary War, 16-year-old Sybil Ludington, the eldest child of Col. Henry Ludington, a militia commander in Dutchess County, N.Y., rode her horse into the night to alert her father's men of the approach of British regular troops who were sacking Danbury, Conn.

