This day in history, April 26, 2017

On April 26, 1777, according to a widely accepted account from the American Revolutionary War, 16-year-old Sybil Ludington, the eldest child of Col. Henry Ludington, a militia commander in Dutchess County, N.Y., rode her horse into the night to alert her father's men of the approach of British regular troops who were sacking Danbury, Conn.
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|19-year-old charged after vandalism (Jan '09)
|Apr 24
|Pattif2064
|28
|Review: Community Action Committee
|Apr 23
|Al Gorbal Warming
|3
|Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13)
|Apr 17
|Big bubba
|10
|Bethel police seize 100 bags of heroin, arrest ... (Jul '09)
|Apr 13
|Samuels Furnace Man
|115
|Interested in moving to bethel
|Apr 12
|Old Grand Dad
|3
|14 people arrested in Danbury, New Milford as c... (May '09)
|Apr 5
|meghan
|69
|Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ...
|Apr 1
|Big bubba
|2
