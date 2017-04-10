The Mirror Makers

The Mirror Makers

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Air & Space

In 1968, a stark cement building slowly took shape on the grounds of an optical manufacturing company called Perkin-Elmer, which sits on a hill in Danbury, Connecticut. The cavernous building was made especially for secret military programs, including the construction of cameras for KH-series spy satellites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Air & Space.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bethel police seize 100 bags of heroin, arrest ... (Jul '09) Apr 13 Samuels Furnace Man 115
Interested in moving to bethel Apr 12 Old Grand Dad 3
News 14 people arrested in Danbury, New Milford as c... (May '09) Apr 5 meghan 69
News Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ... Apr 1 Big bubba 2
News Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We... Mar 27 Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Six women charged with prostitution in Danbury (Sep '08) Mar 21 Tracy escribano 99
News Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13) Mar 20 John 9
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,060 • Total comments across all topics: 280,342,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC