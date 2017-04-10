The Mirror Makers
In 1968, a stark cement building slowly took shape on the grounds of an optical manufacturing company called Perkin-Elmer, which sits on a hill in Danbury, Connecticut. The cavernous building was made especially for secret military programs, including the construction of cameras for KH-series spy satellites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Air & Space.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bethel police seize 100 bags of heroin, arrest ... (Jul '09)
|Apr 13
|Samuels Furnace Man
|115
|Interested in moving to bethel
|Apr 12
|Old Grand Dad
|3
|14 people arrested in Danbury, New Milford as c... (May '09)
|Apr 5
|meghan
|69
|Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ...
|Apr 1
|Big bubba
|2
|Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We...
|Mar 27
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Six women charged with prostitution in Danbury (Sep '08)
|Mar 21
|Tracy escribano
|99
|Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13)
|Mar 20
|John
|9
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC