Softball slugger Lynch honored

Softball slugger Lynch honored

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: News Times

The road to the Connecticut ASA Slow Pitch Hall of Fame wasn't always lined with spotlights and trophies for Tom "Moose" Lynch. In fact, before the 49-year-old Danbury slugger became one of the state's most prolific home run hitters, he had to learn how to hit the ball out of the infield."

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 14 people arrested in Danbury, New Milford as c... (May '09) Apr 5 meghan 69
News Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ... Apr 1 Big bubba 2
News Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We... Mar 27 Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Six women charged with prostitution in Danbury (Sep '08) Mar 21 Tracy escribano 99
News Danbury Police: Violation of a Protective Order... (Feb '13) Mar 20 John 9
Interested in moving to bethel Mar 20 Anonymous 1
News How much snow did we get? Mar 16 America Gentleman... 2
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,591 • Total comments across all topics: 280,147,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC